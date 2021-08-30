Ida decreases rain chances in Central Florida. Find out for how long

ORLANDO, Fla. – We have drier air in place for another day as Ida continues to pull moisture away from Central Florida.

Expect rain chances at 20% on Monday and 30% on Tuesday.

The Orlando area will see highs Monday in the mid-90s, with “feels like” temperatures above 100 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 91.

Rain chances increase to 40% on Wednesday as sea breeze storms and more moisture starts to increase.

Ida brings dry weather to Central Florida

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on what is now Tropical Storm Ida, located inland over southeastern Louisiana; Tropical Depression Ten, located over the central Atlantic; and Post-Tropical Cyclone Julian, moving rapidly northeast over the central Atlantic.

Showers and thunderstorms have mostly diminished with the broad area of low pressure located east of the Delmarva Peninsula. Upper-level winds are expected to increase over the low Tuesday, and its prospects for further development have decreased as it drifts slowly away from the east coast of the United States.

The NHC gives it a near 0% chance of formation in the next few days.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa later Monday.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for the development of a low pressure area once the wave moves offshore, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle or latter part of the week while the system moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The system has an 80% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

Meantime, a broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the southern Caribbean Sea over the next several days.

Environmental conditions appear to be favorable for some slow development by the end of the week, as long as the system remains over water.

This system is expected to move gradually west-northwest or northwest at 5 to 10 mph over the western Caribbean Sea close to the east coast of Central America.

The hurricane center says it has a 20% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Kate.

Hurricane season runs through November.