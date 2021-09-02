Partly Cloudy icon
Forecasting Change: Reviewing the summer of extremes

Breaking more hot records than cold records

Tom Sorrells, Chief meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Meteorological summer came to an end this week. Long story short, it was a hot one.

The graphic below shows the summer season as it ranks against past seasons. First, take note of how many spots put the summer of 2021 in the top 10 for the summer heat. According to our partners at Climate Central, 38% of analyzed cities were in the top 10. Then looks at the yellow dots. These indicate the summer of 2021 as the hottest on record.

2021 summer records

These dots represent the 114 cities that just had their hottest summer ever.

In Florida, as you have read here before, we tend to have early summer, summer, late summer and next summer.

That is my way of saying “It’s always warm here in Florida.” Now of course we do have cooler times, but look at the trend in the graphic below. We are only at the beginning of the 2020s and we are blowing out the stats on record heat.

2021 records

