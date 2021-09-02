LIVE RADAR: Rain, clouds linger in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances continue to be fairly high for the next couple of days across Central Florida as moisture streams in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain Thursday and Friday in the Orlando area.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s in Orlando on Thursday, with highs returning to the low 90s over the weekend.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 98, set in 1918.

Orlando’s rain deficit in 2021 stands at 6.53 inches.

More rain to stream into Central Florida

Pinpointing the tropics

Hurricane Larry is expected to grow into a monster storm.

Larry, packing 75 mph winds early Thursday, is forecast to grow into a Category 4 hurricane by early Monday, with sustained winds of 130 mph over the open Atlantic.

Larry was 545 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving west at 20 mph.

The projected cone shows Larry well east of Puerto Rico early Tuesday as a Category 3 hurricane.

Computer models show it tracking near Bermuda after that, but it’s too soon to know exactly where Larry will end up.

Elsewhere, an area of low pressure has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days as it moves to the Yucatán Peninsula and eventually into the far western Gulf of Mexico.

Meanwhile, authorities say at least eight deaths in were reported in New York City and New Jersey as relentless rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida sent the New York City area into a state of emergency.

The storm carried early Thursday into New England with threats of more tornadoes.

Police in New York City reported seven deaths, including a 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy who were found unconscious and unresponsive inside a home. One death was reported in New Jersey.

Subway stations and tracks became so flooded that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended all service.

Videos posted online showed subway riders standing on seats in cars filled with water.

