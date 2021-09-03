ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be based on the sea breezes through the afternoon Friday.

Expect a high of 91 degrees with rain chances up to 60% for Friday, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

“Rain chances will be at 40% for Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day on Monday,” Bridges said.

Sea breeze storms kick off Labor Day weekend in Central Florida

Temperatures in Orlando reached a high of 93 degrees. The record high for Thursday’s date was 98, set in 1918. The average high is 91.

The area saw .92 inches of rain Thursday, dropping the deficit to 5.84 inches since the first of the year.

The record high for Friday is 97 degrees, set in 1912.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry while also monitoring two other disturbances.

Larry is located over the eastern tropical Atlantic, several hundred miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands and is slowly strengthening.

According to the latest advisory, Larry has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is moving west northwest at 20 mph. This motion is expected to continue the next few days before a turn to the northwest, which is forecast by early next week.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days and Larry could become a major hurricane by Friday night, according to the hurricane center.

A surface trough over the Gulf of Honduras and portions of Central America is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is expected to move west-northwestward across Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula, bringing heavy rains to that area during the next couple of days, the NHC wrote in its latest advisory. The disturbance could then move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend.

Unfavorable upper-level winds are likely to limit significant development while the system moves northwestward or northward over the western Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Forecasters are giving it a 20% chance for development within the next five days.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring an area of disturbed weather located about 100 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. In the latest advisory, the NHC said showers and thunderstorms associated with the area have decreased and recent satellite derived wind data indicate that the system does not have a closed circulation.

The disturbance is expected to move westward into an environment less conducive for development during the next couple of days and the chances of formation appear to be decreasing, according to the hurricane center.

Forecasters are giving it a 20% chance for development within the next two days.

