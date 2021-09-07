ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect rain chances in Central Florida to be fairly high for the next few days as the sea breezes continue to build each afternoon.

Rain coverage will be 60% Tuesday through the end of the week.

Expect a high temperature in Orlando of 92 degrees. The average high in Orlando on this date is 91.

High temperatures will remain close to the average for the rest of the week.

After receiving 0.31 inches of rain Monday, Orlando’s rain deficit in 2021 stands at 6.13 inches.

Rain chances ramp up in Central Florida

Pinpointing the tropics

We continue to watch Hurricane Larry as it spins about 1,500 miles away from the Florida coast.

Larry, a Category 3 hurricane packing 120 mph winds, will bring strong rip currents to Central Florida beaches for the next several days.

As of Tuesday morning, Larry was 830 miles southeast of Bermuda and heading northwest at 10 mph.

The projected path from hurricane experts shows Larry moving east of Bermuda by Thursday night.

If Larry stays on that path, it will not directly impact the United States.

Meantime, the National Hurricane Center is also watching an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche.

The tropical disturbance has a 30% chance of development over the next five days, according to the NHC.

The system is projected to pass over Florida and could likely develop in the Atlantic as it moves along the coast of the Carolinas next week.

The next named storms will be called Mindy and Nicholas.

Sept. 10 marks the peak of hurricane season, which runs through November.