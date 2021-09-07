Tropical disturbance still expected to pass over Florida; Hurricane Larry spins in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on two systems in the tropics as the peak of hurricane season nears.

An area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche is expected to reach the northern Gulf of Mexico in the coming days, but it’s chances of tropical development remain slim -- for now.

The tropical disturbance has a 30% chance of development over the next five days, according to the NHC.

The system is projected to pass over Florida later this week -- bringing rain but not tropical conditions -- and could likely develop in the Atlantic as it moves along the coast of the Carolinas next week.

Meantime, Hurricane Larry continues to spin about 1,500 miles away from the Florida coast.

Larry, a Category 3 hurricane packing 120 mph winds, will bring strong rip currents to Central Florida beaches for the next several days.

As of Tuesday morning, Larry was 830 miles southeast of Bermuda and heading northwest at 10 mph.

The projected path from hurricane experts shows Larry moving east of Bermuda by Thursday night.

If Larry stays on that path, it will not directly impact the United States.

The next named storms will be called Mindy and Nicholas.

Sept. 10 marks the peak of hurricane season, which runs through November.