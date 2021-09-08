Clear icon
Here’s the latest on the tropical disturbance in the Gulf and Hurricane Larry

Low pressure system has 50% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – The peak of hurricane season is two days away, and the National Hurricane Center is watching Hurricane Larry in the Atlantic and a tropical disturbance in the Gulf.

The area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico has a 50% chance of tropical development over the next two to five days as it is expected to continue on a path over Florida.

It will be a rainmaker for Central Florida over the next couple of days, ramping up rain chances to 60%.

Heavy rainfall will be possible across portions of the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia through Thursday, with localized flooding possible.

Tropical moisture streams into Central Florida

Meanwhile, Larry remains a major Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds as it spins about 1,500 miles away from Florida.

As of early Wednesday, Larry was 605 miles southeast of Bermuda, moving northwest at 10 mph.

Larry’s projected path will keep it east of Bermuda and away from the United States.

However, Larry will continue to increase the rip current risk at Central Florida beaches.

The next named storms will be called Mindy and Nicholas.

Sept. 10 marks the peak of hurricane season, which runs through November.

