ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms into the afternoon Monday as we see pop-up showers with humid air in place.

We will also pinpoint sea breeze storms late in the afternoon.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect a rain coverage of 50% on Monday and 60% on Tuesday.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s for the next several days. The average high in Orlando on this date is 90. The record high is 98, set in 1920.

Orlando officially received 0.13 inches of rain Sunday, putting the rain deficit at 5.26 inches since the first of the year.

Pop-up storms possible in Central Florida

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Nicholas, located over the western Gulf of Mexico.

Ad

Early Monday, Nicholas was 45 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande and was heading north-northwest at 14 mph.

Nicholas, with 60 mph winds, is on a path toward southeast Texas, where it’s expected to make landfall later in the day.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa later Monday.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form by late this week while it moves west at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The NHC says it has a 70% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

It’s too soon to tell where the system will head.

[RELATED: List of names for 2021 hurricane season]

Also, an area of low pressure is forecast to form by midweek a couple of hundred miles north of the southeastern or central Bahamas as a tropical wave interacts with an upper-level trough.

Ad

Some gradual development of the system is possible, and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves north-northwest or north across the western Atlantic.

It has a 50% chance of development over the next five days on a projected path up the East Coast of United States.

And showers and thunderstorms remain very limited in association with a non-tropical area of low pressure over the far northeastern Atlantic, about midway between the Azores and Portugal.

Tropical or subtropical development of this system is no longer expected while it moves east and then inland over Portugal by late Tuesday.