Fall forecast: What can Central Florida expect for autumn 2021?

Orlando, FLA – The time is finally here, raise your pumpkin spice lattes and celebrate the start of fall.

Although it will take some time to actually see fall-like weather arrive in Central Florida, we can at least take a moment and look forward to what is to come.

Fall 2021 officially began Wednesday at 3:21 p.m. This day, termed Autumnal Equinox, is when the sun crosses the equator. The word “equinox” comes from the Latin word, meaning “equal night.” It refers to nearly equal amounts of day and night.

What can Central Florida expect for fall 2021?

La Niña, a climatological phenomenon that alters weather patterns across the globe, will play a big role this fall season across the nation. But for Central Florida, La Niña tends to limit cold front opportunities for us, with fronts stalling north of the area and keeping the cooler, drier air to the north. For this reason, the forecast calls for above-normal temperatures through November with near normal rainfall.

Seasonal Outlook for Fall 2021

How long do Central Floridians have to wait for fall weather to arrive?

On a typical year, fall cold fronts start sliding through the area by mid-October. These fronts, although limited this year, tend to bring in slightly cooler air, but most importantly, much drier conditions.

Average arrival dates for fall fronts in Florida

Noticeable changes for fall in Florida, are the changes in humidity and sea breeze formation. Once the humidity and daily sea breeze storms subside, we transition into our dry season.

During this time of the year, our average temperatures begin to gradually drop. By mid-October, our average highs will run in the mid-80s, with lows in the lower 60s.

Other slight changes ahead this season are the later sunrises and earlier sunsets. Before daylight saving time ends, expect sunrise around 7:30 a.m. and nightfall around 6:45 p.m.