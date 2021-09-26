CONES, MODELS, SATELLITE: Sam remains a monster hurricane in the southern Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – After becoming a major hurricane in the Atlantic Saturday morning, Sam’s rapid intensification continued.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Hurricane Sam remains a category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. Sam was moving slowly west-northwest at 8 mph. The center of Sam was about 940 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Florida and the southeast U.S. will not see direct impacts from Sam, but bigger waves and strong rip currents will be possible late in the week as Sam turns towards Bermuda. Sam will likely pass safely north of the Caribbean Islands as well.

Near Bermuda

Elsewhere in the tropics an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with the remnants of Peter is located several hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda. Upper-level winds only appear marginally conducive for some slow development of this disturbance over the next few days as it moves northeastward at about 10 mph. If it does develop, it will be another short-lived inconsequential storm.

The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 10% chance to develop over the next two days and a 20% chance over the next five days.

Southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands

A broad area of low pressure could develop over the eastern Atlantic in the coming days.

The NHC gives this disturbance a 30% chance for development over the next five days.

Over Africa

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa Monday. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form by midweek.

The NHC gives this a 50% chance for development over the next five days.

The next named storms will be Victor and Wanda.

If all of the names of the 2021 season are exhausted, a supplemental list of names, rather than the Greek Alphabet, will be used to finish the season. This is new for the 2021 season.

Adria is the first name on the supplemental list.