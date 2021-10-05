Rain-making sandwich: Central Florida stuck between 2 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will remain stuck in the middle between two rain-making systems, a weakening front to our north and a tropical wave to our south.

The tropical wave off the coast of Florida will allow for more moisture to surge back, increasing our rain chances to the highest point we’ve seen in weeks.

Area-wide expect a 30-40% chance of scattered showers and lightning Tuesday afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s along the coast and upper 80s to low 90s across the interior.

As the front slides south and the wave tracks north, forecast models continue to show a gradual increase in rain coverage through the end of the week.

The highest chance of rain moves on Friday and Saturday at 70%, with highs in the upper 80s.

Tracking the tropics

This associated tropical wave is also being closely monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

As of early Tuesday, the NHC is giving the area a 10% chance of potential development over the next five days as it slides towards the eastern seaboard.