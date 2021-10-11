Partly Cloudy icon
Getting darker: Sun doesn’t set after 7 p.m. until March

Central Florida losing a little more than 90 seconds of daylight per day

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Winter is coming. Kind of. But, for now, the only clue that the seasons are changing in Central Florida is the sunset.

Sunday marked the last time the sun will set at 7 p.m. or later until March 13.

Central Florida is losing a little more than 90 seconds of daylight per day. The days will continue to get shorter continue until the shortest day of the year, which is Dec, 21, the first day of winter.

It will get even darker in the evenings with daylight saving time ending on Nov 7. The sun will set at 5:36 p.m. after we “fall back” one hour.

While a heated debate, the time change does serve a purpose. Click here to see when the sun would rise and set if we didn’t have the time change.

Sunsets through January. The earliest the sun sets in Central Florida is 5:28 at the end of November and early December.

