Weather

Fall arrives in Florida, but how long will it last?

Orlando-area temperatures dip into 50s, 60s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Cocoa Beach sunrise.
Cocoa Beach sunrise. (WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing the coolest air in the last six months in Central Florida.

Monday started off in the 50s and 60s across the region. Highs later in the afternoon will rebound into the 70s and low 80s in the Orlando area.

The front that moved in over the weekend brought dry air, low humidity and the cooler temperatures.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 85 degrees.

The cooler temperatures won’t last long as highs will increase to the upper 80s by mid-week, with overnight lows near 70.

There’s no chance of rain until Thursday.

There is currently nothing brewing in the tropics.

