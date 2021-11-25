Warmer weather for Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Thanksgiving.

We are going to have a spectacular Thanksgiving day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and lots of sunshine.

One or two clouds are building along the coast and push further inland today much like yesterday. We will still see lots of sunshine area-wide.

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast for the next several days. We will stay dry.

Expect a high of 77 today and a high of 76 tomorrow.

Temperatures through the weekend will be close to 70 after starting out in the 40s and 50s.

There’s nothing to watch in the tropics!