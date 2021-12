ORLANDO, Fla. – Dense fog blanketed parts of Central Florida early Monday before high temperatures skyrocket into the 80s.

Most of the fog will burn off after 10 a.m.

Orlando will hit a high near 83 on Monday.

Expect high temperatures near 80 for the next several days.

We will stay mostly dry all week, with only a slight chance of rain on Wednesday.