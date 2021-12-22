Temperatures to drop into the 40s this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The past two days Central Floridians saw soggy weather and record rainfall in Daytona Beach and Sanford.

Many parts of Central Florida saw 1.5-3.5 inches of rain in the past 48 hours.

The cold front that brought in the rain will continue to move out of Central Florida Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will be in the low 50s on Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the month, temperatures will only reach the 60s.

Temperatures could drop to the high 40s on Wednesday night in Central Florida.

Wake-up temperatures on Thursday are expected to dip into the 30s and 40s with highs staying below average in the low 70s.

Expect dry and sunny weather with highs in the 70s for Christmas weekend.