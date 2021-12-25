Temperatures climb to near 80 degrees Christmas Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunshine will be out in full force on this Christmas Day. If you’re doing any traveling across Central Florida, weather will not be a factor. Highs climb back to around 80 degrees Saturday afternoon. It will turn even warmer Sunday. Expect a few extra heating-of-the-day puffy clouds by the afternoon.

If your plans take you to the beach during this beautiful stretch of weather, be mindful of an elevated rip current risk along the East Coast beaches through the holiday weekend.

Highs flirt with 80 degrees again Sunday as sunshine continues to dominate our skies. Temperatures for the week post-Christmas will remain in the 80s. The mid-80s could return by the end of the week ahead.

Rain chances will also be extremely limited over the next several days.