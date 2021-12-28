Sunshine State showing off in the weather department

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rinse, wash, and repeat! More sunshine is coming our way Tuesday and for the most part will be out in full force. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s and lower 80s with just a few passing clouds. Rain chances will remain extremely limited over the next seven days.

The unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around through this last week of 2021 and even get warmer. By mid-to-late week, temperatures will climb into the mid 80s. It will be a comfortably warm evening for New Year’s Eve with overnight lows into New Year’s Day only bottoming out in the low-to-mid 60s.

New Year’s Day will top out in the low-to-mid 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Very slight rain chances return Sunday as a cold front pushes through Central Florida. It will turn cooler again by Monday of next week.

