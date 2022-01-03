64º

Finally! Cooler weather comes to Central Florida. Here’s how long it will last

Orlando to see highs in 60s by Monday afternoon

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Florida, Weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – You may not need the jacket Monday morning, but it will turn much cooler by the afternoon.

After a few showers wind down mid-morning, sunshine returns for the afternoon, but it will remain gusty as a strong cold font slices through Central Florida.

By the afternoon, highs will dip into the 60s, even with increasing sunshine.

Temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Tuesday morning.

We’re back to the low 70s Tuesday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Highs rebound to the mid- to upper 70s for the rest of the workweek, with very slim rain chances.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

