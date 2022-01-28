Massive blizzard set to bury Northeast in snow, send bone-chilling cold to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are gearing up for several feet of snow, while parts of the South are getting ready for the coldest air in years. Through Friday, off of the Carolinas, a storm system will start to strengthen as it lifts north. Over the weekend, the storm is set to explode, potentially dropping more than two feet of snow in spots along the East Coast.

Winter weather alerts

On top of the snow, wind gusts of more than 50 mph will be possible, creating blizzard conditions.

This storm will force Arctic air all the way down the Florida Peninsula. Central Florida will have feels-like temperatures in the 30s all day Saturday. The coldest morning in more than four years is possible Sunday morning with widespread 20s and 30s.

Sunday morning

For the first time in more than 10 years, Miami could wake up to temperatures in the 30s.

A spring-like warm-up will arrive for the Florida peninsula late next work week.