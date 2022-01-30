More freezing temperatures and frost potential on hand into Monday morning

Orlando – Central Florida cities woke up to 20s and 30s Sunday morning, but even as it warmed up to the upper 50s, there’s another night of frost and freezing conditions that will settle in quickly Sunday night.

Many cities in central Florida woke up to the 20s and low 30s as freeze warnings continued through early Sunday morning. (wkmg)

High pressure kept the skies blue with little to no cloud cover.

Observed highs Sunday afternoon (wkmg)

Overnight, the clear skies, little to no wind, and the cold temperatures return, setting the stage for widespread frost to form and prompting the NWS to issue freeze warnings through 8 Monday morning.

Frost & Freezing conditions return Sunday night into Monday morning. (wkmg)

Lows will settle between 34 to 36 degrees from Orlando to the north. It’s central to southern Brevard and Osceola counties that are under a freeze warning Sunday night as lows tumble to freezing and even below.

Lows by 7AM Monday (wkmg)

Keep the sensitive plants covered, as widespread frost is expected all across central Florida by Monday morning.

Widespread frost is expected early Monday morning as temperatures tumble to the low 30s. (wkmg)

After the cold start to the day on Monday, the warm up begins, with highs expected to be nearly 10 degrees warmer than they were Sunday.

High pressure will move to the east by Monday afternoon, allowing for onshore flow to return. Highs will settle in the upper 60s, nearing 70 degrees. By midweek, the east to southeast wind will be gusting near 20 mph at times. The southerly flow will push highs to the low 80s by late week.

Monday will be close to 70 degrees. By the end of the work week expect the low 80s. (wkmg)

This is ahead of the next cold front that will arrive late Friday and continue to clear by Saturday. Ahead of the front there will be limited rain chances, but a few showers can’t be ruled out. The best chance will be Friday night with a lingering shower or two into early Saturday as well.

Highs will settle in the 60s to low 70s next weekend.