Skies clear after brisk start in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will finally start to see some sunshine.

By late Wednesday morning, most of Central Florida will see clearing skies as rain pushes through Brevard and Osceola counties and then eventually moves out altogether.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect a high temperature of 65 degrees in Orlando. The normal high on this date in Orlando is 74. The record high is 87, set in 1921.

Expect temperatures to gradually warm over the next few days.

High temperatures will reach 73 by Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances return to 30% on Super Bowl Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

We will be in the mid-60s on Valentine’s Day under sunny skies.