65º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Nice warmup before a new front brings more rain, cooler air

Orlando to top off near 80 degrees on Saturday

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a big warmup over the next couple of days before another cooldown behind a new front.

Expect a high temperature of 76 degrees in Orlando on Friday and 79 on Saturday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

We will see a few additional clouds ahead of the front, with rain chances increasing Sunday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain on Sunday morning as a line of rain moves through along a front.

Sunday’s high will be 68.

Monday’s high will be in the low 60s.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email