Nice warmup before a new front brings more rain, cooler air

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a big warmup over the next couple of days before another cooldown behind a new front.

Expect a high temperature of 76 degrees in Orlando on Friday and 79 on Saturday.

We will see a few additional clouds ahead of the front, with rain chances increasing Sunday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain on Sunday morning as a line of rain moves through along a front.

Sunday’s high will be 68.

Monday’s high will be in the low 60s.