Full ‘Snow Moon’ rises Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The second full moon of the year will shine bright Wednesday night. The moon will be at its fullest during the day, but it will still appear full Wednesday evening after the sun sets. The moon will rise above the eastern horizon just before 6:30 p.m. The moon will still appear to be 100% illuminated Thursday evening.

The February full moon is known as the Snow Moon for obvious reasons as heavy snow typically falls across the country.

A few planets will also join the party in the morning. Venus, Mars and Mercury will be grouped together just before sunrise.

If you snap any photos, upload them to the PinIt section of the Pinpoint Weather App. The app is free to download. March’s full moon, the Worm Moon, will occur on Mar. 18.