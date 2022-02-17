January 2022 ranks the Earth’s 6th warmest on record

Orlando, FLA. – After 2021′s record breaking year of ranking the sixth warmest on record, it looks like 2022 is starting right where we left off.

Factoring the air temperature over land and sea, the average global temperature for January ran 1.60 degrees Fahrenheit above the average. This moved January 2022 into sixth place for warmest January in the 143-year climate record.

A map of the world plotted with some of the most significant climate events that occurred during January 2022. Credit: NOAA NCEI

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, January 2022 was the 46th consecutive January and the 445th consecutive month with temperatures above the average mark.

Although North America ran nearly a degree above the average for January, it was also the coldest January since 2014. And that is in large part due to the arctic plunge that took over a big portion of the country, including Florida. This late January dip brought come of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in the last decade. Despite below-freezing temperatures, citrus, strawberry and tomato crops suffered no significant damage.

