Here comes the heat! Big warming trend begins for Central Florida

ORLANOD, Fla. – After a couple of cooler, less humid days, Central Florida will start to crank up the thermostat heading into the weekend.

Highs under mostly sunny skies on Thursday top out in the lower 80s.

Sunshine continues Friday, with highs making their way back to the mid-80s.

Great beach and pool weather roll through the weekend, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

After just barely missing out on the 90-degree benchmark last week, an even better shot to hit 90 degrees for the first time in 2022 arrives Monday and Tuesday. The humidity will also creep back into the Sunshine State.

A cold front pushes through by the middle of next week, bringing the first decent shot of a few showers over the next seven days.