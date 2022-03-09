Winter’s revenge: Big blast of cold air moves into Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dig out the heavy coat once again!

It has been warm and wet over the past several days, more typical of the summer wet season than late winter. But a strong cold front Saturday will remind Central Floridians that winter isn’t over quite yet.

Saturday weather

Expect rain and storm chances to increase late Friday night, and especially Saturday morning, as the cold front moves through.

A few storms through the first half of Saturday could be severe.

Severe weather threat Saturday

A few storms could continue to be strong early in the afternoon, but the threat will decrease early on.

The second half of Saturday will be much drier. In addition to the rain and storms Saturday, it will turn very windy. Gusts at times could top 40 mph Saturday morning into the early afternoon.

Wind gusts Saturday

The warmest part of Saturday will happen in the early morning, with temperatures falling for the bulk of the day.

Saturday

Most of Central Florida will bottom out in the 30s and 40s Sunday morning, under mainly clear skies. The continued breeze will help it feel cooler than it actually is outside.

Ad

Even with abundant sunshine Sunday afternoon, highs top out in the mid-60s. Average high temperatures this time of year are around 80 degrees.

A gradual warming trend returns next week.