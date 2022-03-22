63º

Sunny, pleasant day in Central Florida, but big storms on the way

Orlando to reach high of 86 degrees under sunny skies

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing nice weather ahead of a front that will bring a chance for strong to severe storms to Central Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect a high in Orlando of 86 on Tuesday, with lots of sunshine.

We will see the approach of a new front, with increasing rain at 50% on Wednesday and 90% on Thursday.

Expect a high of 90 degrees on Wednesday and 80 degrees on Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s on Friday.

For the weekend, we will be dry, with highs in the mid- and upper 70s. Morning lows will be in the 50s.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 80. The record high is 94, set at 1907.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

