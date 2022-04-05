Storms possible in Central Florida as temperatures soar near 90

After a warm and cloudy start to our Tuesday, temperatures are expected to soar to near 90 degrees by the afternoon.

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a warm and cloudy start Tuesday, temperatures are expected to soar to near 90 degrees in the Orlando area by the afternoon, thanks to a warm front lifting north of the area.

South to southeast flow in the morning increases by early afternoon, allowing for the sea breezes to develop. The storm prediction center has east Central Florida in a marginal risk for severe weather. Scattered showers and a few lightning storms are expected to form during the sea breeze collision, some of which could be strong.

The main impact from any storms will be wind gusts of 50-60 miles per hour, hail up to 1 inch, lightning and locally heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches. With this weather setup in place, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Expect breezy conditions behind the sea breeze, with southeast winds around 20 miles per hour.

The summer weather pattern continues through Wednesday, but with a later start to the sea breeze activity. Heat indices will peak in the mid-90s to near 100 degrees. Once we heat up, a 40-50% chance for strong to severe storms will be possible again.

Widespread rain chances will increase on Thursday as the frontal boundary sags across the area. Once again, some storms may become strong. Most of the rain will move offshore into Friday, with mostly dry conditions forecast late week and into the weekend.

Highs will drop into the mid-70s on Friday, with even cooler temperatures expected this weekend.