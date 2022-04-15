Hop into your Easter weekend forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a front and sea breeze storms that will fire up for the next several days across Central Florida.

Rain chances will on and off Friday, with a 30% coverage.

Expect rain chances at 20% on Saturday and 40% on Easter Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s through Easter Sunday. The normal high in Orlando for this time of year is 84. The record high on this date is 96, set in 1922.

Rain chances increase to 60% on Monday.

Expect cooler temperatures by Tuesday, with highs struggling to hit 80.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 3.03 inches this year.