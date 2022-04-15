73º

Hop into your Easter weekend forecast

Highs in Orlando to reach upper 80s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Troy Bridges' pinpoint forecast for the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a front and sea breeze storms that will fire up for the next several days across Central Florida.

Rain chances will on and off Friday, with a 30% coverage.

Expect rain chances at 20% on Saturday and 40% on Easter Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s through Easter Sunday. The normal high in Orlando for this time of year is 84. The record high on this date is 96, set in 1922.

Rain chances increase to 60% on Monday.

Expect cooler temperatures by Tuesday, with highs struggling to hit 80.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 3.03 inches this year.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

