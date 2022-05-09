Central Florida forecast: Not as hot and mostly dry

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect a big change in temperatures in Central Florida compared to what we saw last week and this weekend.

Orlando will reach a high temperature of 85 on Monday, a slight reprieve from the 90s of the last several days.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

New records were set across Central Florida late last week. Now, temperatures are going below the average behind a new front.

We will have a chance for one or two sprinkles for the first half of the day along the coast as the wind comes out of the northeast off the ocean waters, but most of Central Florida will be dry for the next three days.

Expect a high of 83 degrees on Tuesday and the low 80s on Wednesday. Rain chances increase to 40% on Thursday and Friday.

The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 88. The record high is 98, set in 1915.