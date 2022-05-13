Timeline: Storms, clouds could linger for start of blood moon eclipse

The moon will move into the earth's shadow on Sunday night creating a total lunar eclipse.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The moon, Earth and sun are getting ready to put on a show this weekend.

The first total lunar eclipse visible from Florida is set to get under just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Afternoon thunderstorms and clouds could linger into the start of the eclipse.

Lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon moves into Earth’s shadow.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon appears to turn “blood red” as it gets deeper into the shadow. This happens when sunlight passes through particles in Earth’s atmosphere and become scattered, which is also what gives sunsets their color.

The partial portion of the eclipse begins at 10:27 p.m. Thunderstorms could linger for areas along and east of I-4.

Total eclipse timeline

Earth’s hard shadow will appear to take a bite out of the moon during this portion of the eclipse. As the moon moves deeper into Earth’s shadow it will start to turn red. The total eclipse, when the moon is completely entrenched in Earth’s shadow and the best part of the show, begins at 11:29.

Total eclipse

The maximum eclipse takes place at 12:11 a.m. Most of the storms and cloud cover begin to dissipate for the main event.

Total eclipse

The moon will keep its blood red appearance through 12:53 p.m. The moon starts to move out of Earth’s shadow after 12:53 a.m.

Total eclipse

The eclipse will continue as a partial eclipse until 1:55 a.m.

Total lunar eclipse

The moon will completely exit Earth’s shadow at 2:50 a.m.

It will be difficult to notice anything happening with the moon after 1:55 a.m. as the moon will move out of the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

The entire eclipse will unfold in the southeast sky. You do not need special glasses to view this eclipse.

The second total lunar eclipse of the year happens in November. This too will last for a long time, getting started at 4:09 a.m. and ending as the moon sets just before 7 a.m. The rest of the eclipse will happen below the horizon, not visible in Central Florida.

Why does the moon turn red?

Because red and and orange have longer-than-average wavelengths on the color spectrum, they tend to pass through the atmosphere rather than scatter away. That color is then refracted onto the moon’s surface.