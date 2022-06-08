Afternoon sea breeze storms return. Here’s your Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are once again pinpointing afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms across Central Florida.

Expect rain chances up to 60%, mainly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

These storms will be based on the sea breezes, and a couple of storms could have heavy rain, strong wind gusts and lightning.

Expect a high of 95 in Orlando. The normal high on this date is 90. The record high is 99, set in 1985.

High temps will be in the low and mid-90s on Thursday and in the low 90s from Friday through Sunday.

Rain chances stand at 60% on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 0.63 inches since the first of the year.