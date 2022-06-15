‘Feels like’ temperature to reach 100 degrees in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high heat across Central Florida.

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s for the next several days, prompting a heat advisory for Marion County.

It will feel like close to 100 degrees across Central Florida for the next couple of days, with rain chances at 20-30%.

The normal high in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 100, set in 1921.

Pinpointing the tropics

An area of low pressure near the east coast of Nicaragua will bring lots of rain to that region, as well as Honduras.

As of mid-day Wednesday, the system has a 20% chance of development over the next two days and a 30% chance of development over the next five days.

A large area of high pressure will block it from impacting Florida.

The next named storm will be called Bonnie.

Hurricane season runs until Dec. 1.