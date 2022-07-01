TROPICS TRACKER: Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in the Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. – The disturbance formerly known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has developed into Tropical Storm Bonnie.

Bonnie has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west at 20 mph.

Additional strengthening is forecast as it moves towards Central America through the end of the work week. Bonnie is expected to make landfall as a strong tropical storm near the Nicaragua, Costa Rica border late Friday night.

A hurricane watch is in effect for parts of the Nicaraguan coast as there will be the potential for hurricane-force winds Friday.

Bonnie is expected to strengthen into a hurricane early next week after emerging into the Pacific Ocean.

Since Bonnie is expected to maintain tropical depression or tropical storm status over land, the system moving from the Atlantic Basin to the Pacific Basin will keep Bonnie, its Atlantic name.

If Bonnie becomes a remnant low and re-develops over the Pacific Ocean, it will take on the next name of the Pacific list.

The last storm to move from the Atlantic Basin into the Pacific and keep its Atlantic name was Otto in 2016.

There are two other systems with the potential to develop over the next five days. None are a threat to Florida.

