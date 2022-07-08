79º

Rain chances drop in Central Florida with lots of heat

Feels like temperatures at 105+

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Expect some drier air in Central Florida leading to lower rain chances for Friday.

Expect a high of 96 on Friday with a 20% coverage of rain.

Expect rain chances to increase for the weekend to 50% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s through the weekend. It will feel like the triple digits.

Expect high rain chances are 50-60% through next week with high temperatures in the low and mid-90s.

Yesterday in Orlando we tied the record of 97 set in 1916.

The normal high for Orlando is 92. The record high for today is 100 set a 1908.

We saw a trace of rain yesterday. Now a deficit is 4.39 inches since the first of the year.

