Scattered showers, more heat move into Central Florida

We are pinpointing afternoon scattered showers and storms with a 60% coverage for Monday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing afternoon scattered showers and storms with a 60% coverage for Monday.

High temperatures will be in the mid 90s all week.

Expect rain chances up to 50% on Tuesday and 60% for Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances remain high through Friday at 70% with high temperatures in the low and mid 90s for the weekend.

Yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 95°. We saw .71 inches of rain. Now our deficit is 4.38 inches since the first of the year.

The normal high temperature in Orlando is 92°. The record high temperature for today is 98° set an 1892.

A surface trough of low pressure is expected to form in a couple of days over the northern Gulf of Mexico partially related to a decaying front currently located over the south eastern US.

The hurricane center gives it no chance of development within the next two days but a 30% chance of development within the next five days. It will move away from Florida and not impact Florida.