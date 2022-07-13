Central Florida heats up with more afternoon storms on tap

ORLANDO, Fla. – Once again, we will be pinpointing scattered showers and storms late in the afternoon lingering through the evening hours. Expect a coverage at 40% today in Orlando.

High temperatures will reach the mid-90s for most of Central Florida on Wednesday.

Expect a high of 96 in Orlando.

We will have a 40% coverage of rain on Wednesday and a 60% coverage of rain Thursday through Sunday.

Expect high temperatures back to the low-90s by Saturday.

Yesterday in Orlando, we had a high of 96. The record high for yesterday was 99 set an 1892.

We saw a trace of rain yesterday. Now our deficit is 4.84 inches since the first of the year.

The area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico now only has a 10% chance of development within the next two days as well as the next five days as it moves away from Florida.