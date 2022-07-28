Extended stretch of dry weather begins in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a couple of days of stormy weather for some, rain and storm chances drop considerably Thursday in Central Florida.
Other than a stray storm, mainly north of Orlando, most of the region will be dry.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
High pressure will build in from the Atlantic, keeping rain chances very low over the next several days.
High temperatures will surge into the mid- to upper 90s to close out the workweek, flirting with record highs.
Rain chances hold at 20% from Friday through the upcoming weekend as drier air continues to infiltrate the Sunshine State.
The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected over the next five days.