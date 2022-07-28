90º

Weather

Extended stretch of dry weather begins in Central Florida

Orlando area to see few showers through weekend

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a couple of days of stormy weather for some, rain and storm chances drop considerably Thursday in Central Florida.

Other than a stray storm, mainly north of Orlando, most of the region will be dry.

High pressure will build in from the Atlantic, keeping rain chances very low over the next several days.

High temperatures will surge into the mid- to upper 90s to close out the workweek, flirting with record highs.

Rain chances hold at 20% from Friday through the upcoming weekend as drier air continues to infiltrate the Sunshine State.

Records

The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected over the next five days.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

