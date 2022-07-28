Extended stretch of dry weather begins in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a couple of days of stormy weather for some, rain and storm chances drop considerably Thursday in Central Florida.

Other than a stray storm, mainly north of Orlando, most of the region will be dry.

High pressure will build in from the Atlantic, keeping rain chances very low over the next several days.

High temperatures will surge into the mid- to upper 90s to close out the workweek, flirting with record highs.

Rain chances hold at 20% from Friday through the upcoming weekend as drier air continues to infiltrate the Sunshine State.

The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected over the next five days.