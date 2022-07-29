H-O-T: Near-record heat, more sunshine to close out workweek

ORLANDO, Fla. – Other than one or two downpours, most of Central Florida will be dry again on Friday.

The dry trend continues into Saturday and most of Sunday.

High temperatures in the Orlando area will continue to flirt with records, surging into the mid-to upper 90s.

Future radar

The beaches will be dry all weekend under mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances increase slightly early next week, but the month will likely end below normal in the rainfall department.

Rain chances increase toward the middle of next week.

July will end on a quiet note in the tropics, with no new development expected over the next five days.