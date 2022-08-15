Fewer storms in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some drier air across Central Florida, leading to lower rain chances for the next couple of days.

Expect a 30% coverage of rain on Monday and a 40% coverage of rain on Tuesday in the Orlando area, with highs in the low 90s.

The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1918.

Moisture gradually increases by the middle of the week, which will also lead to higher rain chances.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Wednesday and a 70% coverage of rain on Thursday. Rain chances remain high through the weekend.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.80 inches this year.