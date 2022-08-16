78º

Rain chances on the rise in Central Florida

Warming into the mid-90s in Orlando

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Saharan dust puts on a show with gorgeous sunrise across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a little bit more moisture in the atmosphere, which will gradually increase rain chances over the next few days.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain on Tuesday in the Orlando area, with a high in the low to mid-90s.

Rain chances increase to 70% by Thursday.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s through the weekend.

Pinpointing the tropics

A tropical wave located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday.

Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwest over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

The hurricane center says the system has a 20% chance of developing over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Danielle.

Hurricane season runs until Dec. 1.

