More storms in Central Florida forecast. Here’s when rain chances dip

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances for the next several days across Central Florida.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be at 40% on Wednesday before dropping to 20% on Thursday, the first day of fall.

High temperatures in the Orlando area will be near 90 this week. The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 89. The record high is 97, set in 1933.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.46 inches since the first of the year.

Pinpointing the tropics

Hurricane Fiona had winds of 90 mph as it made landfall at the Dominican Republic early Monday morning.

It has brought more than 15 inches of rain to the island of Puerto Rico, leading to landslides.

Eventually, Fiona will move northwest into the Bahamas and then closer to Bermuda.

As it moves away from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, it will have the chance to strengthen to possibly a major Category 3 hurricane in the open Atlantic.

We are also watching an area of low pressure that has a 20% chance of development over the next two to five days in the open Atlantic.

The next named storm will be called Gaston.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.