Getting warmer in Central Florida before cool down later this week

The sun rises over Bay Lake in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is heating up slightly before a front moves in later this week.

Behind the front, we are pinpointing drier air across Central Florida.

Expect high temperatures in the low 80s for Tuesday in the mid-80s by Wednesday.

We will see a 20% chance for rain on Wednesday as a new front approaches.

Behind that front, temperatures will be 10° cooler for afternoon highs.

We will warm to a high of 75 on Thursday and 77 on Friday.

Expect no rain for the end of the week through the weekend.

High temperatures for the weekend will be in the low 80s.

We are currently not tracking anything in the tropics.

