Window-opening weather returns to Central Florida

(Luca Bruno, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – There won’t be a drastic change behind a cold front, but the change in weather will be noticeable Thursday in Central Florida.

High temperatures in the Orlando area will climb into the mid-70s, about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday.

Average high temperatures for early December in Orlando are in the mid- to upper 70s.

Sunshine will be abundant to start the day, but expect to see a few extra clouds through the afternoon.

Temperatures jump back to near 80 over the weekend.

Most of the week ahead looks dry.