Warming up: Central Florida temperatures near 80 after stretch of cold

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a warm up across Central Florida.

After starting off in the 40s and 50s, temperatures will warm near 80 for the next few days.

Expect a high of 78 on Thursday and a high of 80 on Friday.

With a little bit more moisture in the atmosphere, we could see a sprinkle or two Thursday with only a 10% coverage.

Expect a 40% chance for rain Saturday and a 20% chance on Sunday.

High temperatures will reach 82 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday with morning lows in the middle and upper 60s.

Expect high temperatures in the low and mid 80s for next week.

