Warming up: Central Florida temperatures near 80 after stretch of cold

Rain chances increase for the weekend

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a warm up across Central Florida.

After starting off in the 40s and 50s, temperatures will warm near 80 for the next few days.

Expect a high of 78 on Thursday and a high of 80 on Friday.

With a little bit more moisture in the atmosphere, we could see a sprinkle or two Thursday with only a 10% coverage.

Expect a 40% chance for rain Saturday and a 20% chance on Sunday.

High temperatures will reach 82 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday with morning lows in the middle and upper 60s.

Expect high temperatures in the low and mid 80s for next week.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

