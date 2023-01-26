Hands up! 🙌 How long will this weather roller coaster last?

Please keep your hands inside the vehicle at all times! 🧣☔🌴

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here. I’ve talked about roller coaster temperatures a few times in the past, but this week definitely took the cake! In the past 24 hours, we’ve dropped 40 degrees!

From mid-80s (and record high temperatures) to storms overnight to highs only in the 60s! We’ve certainly seen it all, haven’t we?

Now we are headed into a perfect weekend! High temperatures will be struggling to reach 70 on Saturday, with tons of sunshine all weekend!

By Sunday, high temperatures are back up near 80.

Hey there, Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you. I don’t know about you, but my yard has been bugging me. I’m talking about all the dead leaves from the cold snaps we’ve had. While I am sure there will be a letter from my HOA telling me to do something with the unsightly dead looking plants in my yard, I am holding off on cutting them or ripping them out of the ground. Why?

Well, those dead leaves are the best accessory my plants can have at the moment. It’s like that favorite worn out jacket you pull out anytime it’s cold that you know is the warmest one you have. I promise I haven’t gone crazy and I am not trying to upset my HOA or neighbors.

Click here to read more about what to do with cold-damaged plants and why pruning them now could do more damage than good.

This week, we had a record-setting day on Wednesday. In Orlando, we tied the record for the hottest Jan. 25 with a high temperature of 86. But now, the chill is back. Hey Insiders, it’s chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells. This week on Forecasting Change, we look at the lack of cold nights in Florida.

Over the past 50 years, the really cold nights have started to go away.

Over the past 50 years, the really cold nights have started to go away.

Hey Pinpoint peeps, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos. Living by the ocean, we often hear stories about the Coast Guard rescuing people off our coast.

But did you know NOAA satellites play a crucial role in spotting those in need of rescue?

Just last year, NOAA satellites helped rescue almost 400 people across the U.S.

Don't forget, tonight's News 6+ takeover is Talk to Tom. Have you noticed plumes of smoke billowing sporadically across Central Florida during this time of the year? In this week's episode, he talks all about just that, prescribed burns.

How they are contained, what are the parameters to light these fires and why are prescribed burns necessary?