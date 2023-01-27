46º

Central Florida sees brief cooldown before returning to 80s

Orlando to reach mid-80s next week

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – After another chilly start across Central Florida, we are in for a slight warmup.

Expect lots of sunshine across Central Florida on Friday, but temperatures will top off in the mid-60s.

Expect a high of 64 degrees in Orlando. The average high temperature in Orlando on this date is 72.

We will stay dry through the weekend, with high temperatures returning to 70 degrees on Saturday.

Expect a high temperature of 78 on Sunday.

We’ll have minimal rain chances at 20% for the start of the workweek.

Highs will be back in the low and mid-80s next week.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

