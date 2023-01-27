Central Florida sees brief cooldown before returning to 80s

ORLANDO, Fla. – After another chilly start across Central Florida, we are in for a slight warmup.

Expect lots of sunshine across Central Florida on Friday, but temperatures will top off in the mid-60s.

Expect a high of 64 degrees in Orlando. The average high temperature in Orlando on this date is 72.

We will stay dry through the weekend, with high temperatures returning to 70 degrees on Saturday.

Expect a high temperature of 78 on Sunday.

We’ll have minimal rain chances at 20% for the start of the workweek.

Highs will be back in the low and mid-80s next week.