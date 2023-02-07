Warm, sunny until new front moves through Central Florida later this week

The sun rises over Bay Lake in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more dry, stable, air with high pressure dominating the forecast.

Expect a high temperature on Tuesday of 77.

The average high in Orlando is 74.

Expect a high temperature of 80 on Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the low and mid 80s for Thursday and for Friday.

A new front will approach on Thursday with only a 10% chance for rain.

Rain chances increase to 40% on Friday along the front.

Expect much cooler air for the weekend behind the front.

High temperatures will only be in the mid and upper 60s for Saturday and for Sunday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: