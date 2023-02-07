Weather whiplash in store for Central Florida with new front

ORLANDO, Fla. – Over the next few days, the southeast quadrant of the country will continue to warm ahead of our next winter cold front.

By Thursday afternoon, highs in Central Florida will return to the mid-80s. A few areas could even be in record-breaking territory.

Friday forecast highs vs. records:

Orlando : 85° -- 87° (1921)

Daytona Beach: 82° -- 86° (1939)

Melbourne : 84° -- 86° (1986)

Sanford: 85° -- 86° (2021)

Leesburg: 84° -- 86° (2001)

On Friday, scattered showers and clouds will approach the area ahead of our next front. Coverage sits at 40-50% late Friday.

The latest forecast shows the actual front pushing through by daybreak on Saturday, with a few lingering showers throughout the day. The exact timing of the rain still is being ironed out. As the week progresses, stayed tuned to News 6 for a more detailed forecast for the end of the week.

Long Range Models Showing the Arrival of our Next Front

One thing that is for sure will be the very noticeable shift in temperatures and winds as we begin the weekend. Highs on Saturday are expected to remain in the mid- to low-60s with gusting winds between 15-20 mph.

Overnight lows Saturday and into Sunday morning will be chilly for many, with temperatures dipping into the 40s almost area wide.

Sunday Morning Wake-Up Temps

Northern areas like Marion County will have a potential for some frost by Sunday morning as temperatures could dip into the upper 30s.

Frost Potential for Sunday Morning

An even more comfortable day settles in by Sunday and Monday with temperatures running closer to the average mark in the upper 60s to low 70s.